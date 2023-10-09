Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $315.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

