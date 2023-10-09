American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 133.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

American Tower stock opened at $159.57 on Monday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.47.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

