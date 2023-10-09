Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.00. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

