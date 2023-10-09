Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

DAL opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

