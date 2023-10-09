Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 99 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

