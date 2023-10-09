AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 251 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $144.09 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.