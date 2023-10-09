Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $327.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.79. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

