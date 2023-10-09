Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

