Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,585 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

