Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADP opened at $246.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

