AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $2,863.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,783.89.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,549.04 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,165.05 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,512.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,521.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

