Avalanche Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $9.77 or 0.00035456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $122.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,804,080 coins and its circulating supply is 354,427,900 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

