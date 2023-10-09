Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,818,000 after buying an additional 553,427 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 230,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

