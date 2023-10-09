Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.70.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.