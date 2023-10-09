Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

