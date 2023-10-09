Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $42,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.