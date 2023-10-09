BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

BWA opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

