Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $144.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.