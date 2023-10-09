Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,793 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $158,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $235.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $437.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

