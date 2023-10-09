Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,666,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,542,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.