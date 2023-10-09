Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 3,350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

