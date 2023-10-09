Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $431.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

