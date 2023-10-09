Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.78.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $431.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

