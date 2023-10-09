Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $431.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.