Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 232,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 104,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.23 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

