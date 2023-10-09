Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,193 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

