Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.