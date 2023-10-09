Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

