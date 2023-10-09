Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.35 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

