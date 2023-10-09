Cowa LLC Sells 9,486 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $431.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

