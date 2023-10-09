Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

