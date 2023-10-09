Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,074 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

