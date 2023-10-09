Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
