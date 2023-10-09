Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 76.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 227,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 238,105 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $56.47.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
