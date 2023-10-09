Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 147,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

