Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.55 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

