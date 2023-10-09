Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.