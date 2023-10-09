Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

