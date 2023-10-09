Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

BBY stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

