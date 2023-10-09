Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.93%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

