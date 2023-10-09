Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile



Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

