Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.