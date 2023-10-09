Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

