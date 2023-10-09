Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

