Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $246.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

