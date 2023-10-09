Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

