Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

