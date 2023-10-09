D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $104.30 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

