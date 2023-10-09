DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,049 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.78.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $431.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.64. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

