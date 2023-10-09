Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 748 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 44.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $263.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.23.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

